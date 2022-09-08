Annapolis Songwriters Festival
Carl Snowden to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award From Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce

| September 08, 2022, 01:52 PM

The Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce announced that it will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Carl Snowden at the Business Hall of Fame Dinner on November 10th. The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the betterment of Anne Arundel County through their career as a business leader, volunteer and advocate.

The Chamber has hosted the Business Hall of Fame Dinner for sixteen years and this is only the eighth time a Lifetime Achievement Award has been presented. At the Dinner, the Chamber will also induct five businesspeople into the Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 includes Arthur “Lex” Birney: Chief Executive Officer of The Brick Companies; Jerry South: CEO and Entrepreneur, Vicki Callahan: retired CEO of Opportunities Builders, Frederick Sussman: Attorney at Council Baradel, and In Memoria–Harry Blumenthal.

Carl’s career spans over five decades of work and advocacy to promote civil rights and ensure free speech, particularly for people of color. As an elected City Councilman in Annapolis, a government official with the State of Maryland, and an entrepreneur, Carl has made a career of standing up for the “little guy” and providing a voice to those in need who have encountered discrimination. Carl has made Anne Arundel County a better place through all his efforts.

Tickets for the Business Hall of Fame Dinner will be available after Labor Day at the Chamber’s website: www.annearundelchamber.org If you would like more information about the Business Hall of Fame, please contact Mark Kleinschmidt, the President and CEO of the Chamber at [email protected].

