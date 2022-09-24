Call for Submissions: 2nd Annual Annapolis Youth Poetry Contest

The City of Annapolis/Office of Community Services is hosting the second annual Annapolis Youth Poetry Contest. Youth from third grade through college are invited to submit original works that follow the theme, “Where I am From.” Submitted works will be curated into a published book of poems, “Around Each Corner.” This is the second year of the contest and book publication.

Students are encouraged to participate by submitting an original work that follows the template by George Ella Lyon (available on the youth poetry submission page of the City website, see link below); freestyle submissions are also accepted following the poetry contest theme, “Where I am From,” sharing stories of their culture, traditions, family customs, and what makes them who they are. Drawings that accompany the poetry are also welcome.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this year’s process for the Youth Poetry Contest! There is something powerful that happens when we make human connections,” said Poet Laureate Maggie Benshaw. “When writing poetry, I believe we find that we are more connected than we may have originally assumed, and therein lies the beauty. I look forward to reading the submissions and publication!”

Last year’s book of poetry, the 2021 “Around Each Corner,” is available at the Anne Arundel County Michael E. Busch Public Library on West Street. All entrants will receive a complimentary copy of the 2022 book.

“Reading and writing poetry is good for the soul,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Poetry can touch your heart, but it also is a great way to promote literacy and to teach young people about the power of words to set a scene, convey feelings and create imagery with language. We are excited to see the works that will be published.”

Poems can be submitted in English, Spanish or any language. Poets whose writing is selected for submission in the book will be notified by email by November 15]. For an entry form, the writing prompt (template) and other details, visit: https://www.annapolis.gov/1965/Youth-Poetry

