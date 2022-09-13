Bonus Podcast: What’s The Deal With the Annapolis Songwriters Festival?

There’s a lot of buzz around town about the inaugural September 15-17 Annapolis Songwriters Festival. And with anything inaugural, it’s hard to know what to expect. That is where we come in!

We sat down with Kris and Laura from Rams Head Presents (a sister to all the other Rams Head businesses) to find out. And in a word… OMG!!

There is a lot to digest, but it is three days long, encompasses venues from Westgate Circle to City Dock, has more than 70 (yes 70) free performances, has several paid performances, and will be an incredible time for music lovers!

Rams Head has the experience as they have done the world-famous Key West Songwriters Festival for years, and Annapolis really made a lot of sense. And while there are internationally known songwriters coming to town, they did not forget the wealth of talent right here and you can hear from local scribes like Skribe (see what I did there), Jimi Haha, Brandon Hardesty, Ruben Dobbs, and more.

Some of the national names you know will include Amos Lee, Jake Owen, Lucinda Williams, Fantastic Negrito, Josh Ritter, James McMurtry, Madison Cunningham, and Robert Randolph!

Robert Randolph is kicking off the festival with a free event at MC3 on September 15th at 5:00 pm, along with Dean Rosenthal, Skribe, Jimi Haha, and Honest Lee Soul!

You will be hard-pressed to find a downtown Annapolis venue without live music over these three days–and even on the water with a concert on the Harbor Queen and Songwriters on the Severn!

So much going on. Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB