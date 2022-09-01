Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Bonus Podcast: Hospice Cup Regatta and Luminis | AAMC Foundation

| September 01, 2022, 12:00 PM

Our very own Luminis Health – Anne Arundel Medical Center does not live on medical billing alone. In fact, the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation makes our local community hospital what it is today with signature events, volunteers, and of course, charitable giving. They also partner with local organizations like the Hospice Cup.

And today, we are speaking with Jan Wood, the foundation’s President and the hospital’s Chief Development Officer, and Christine Lasser, the Executive Director of the Hospice Cup.

We learn all about the race on September 17th (and there is still time to get a boat together), the after-party (open to the public), the wonderful artwork, and just how meaningful it is to have an event like this in our community.

And on the hospital side, we learn about the signature events and initiatives by the foundation and just why it is needed.

Get involved!

But first, have a listen!

LINKS:

Hospice Cup

Luminis Health | Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation

Where to find the DNB...

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake