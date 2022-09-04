Annapolis Songwriters Festival
BONUS PODCAST: BolsterUp and Let The Music Take You!

| September 04, 2022, 04:00 PM

Today, we do something a bit different and hop on the phone with Stephanie Boster McCannon, who is an organizational psychologist (we found out what that is), and author of a best-selling and award-winning book called BolsterUp!: The Ultimate Guide To Becoming a Happy, Healthy Human, and a huge advocate for getting out.

As festivals return and people are more comfortable getting out and about, we all seem to have a COVID hangover. And Stephanie has some solid advice on curing it.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

