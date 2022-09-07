Bonus Podcast: 911 Heroes Run – September 18, 2022

The 911 Heroes Run is returning to Annapolis on September 18, 2022 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The 5K run was established to honor the legacy of Naval Academy graduate 1st LT Travis Manion who was killed in action in 2007. Today, the run, handled by the foundation that bears his name, serves as his legacy and an honor to our local veterans, their families, and first responders. This year, more than 40 separate runs support the Foundation across the globe.

Walk it, run it, or ruck it. Or just come out and cheer on those who are running on the 19th.

Today, we spoke with Natanya Levioff, the volunteer Race Director for the Annapolis race, to better understand who Travis was, how his family is carrying on his legacy, and how his now-well-known phrase “if not me, then who?” came to be! Natanya has a unique perspective; she is the announcer for Navy Wrestling, sponsor mom, and she knew Travis while he was at the Academy!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB