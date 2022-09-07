Annapolis Songwriters Festival
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Bonus Podcast: 911 Heroes Run – September 18, 2022

| September 07, 2022, 12:00 PM

The 911 Heroes Run is returning to Annapolis on September 18, 2022 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The 5K run was established to honor the legacy of Naval Academy graduate 1st LT Travis Manion who was killed in action in 2007. Today, the run, handled by the foundation that bears his name,  serves as his legacy and an honor to our local veterans, their families, and first responders. This year, more than 40 separate runs support the Foundation across the globe.

Walk it, run it, or ruck it. Or just come out and cheer on those who are running on the 19th.

Today, we spoke with Natanya Levioff, the volunteer Race Director for the Annapolis race, to better understand who Travis was, how his family is carrying on his legacy, and how his now-well-known phrase “if not me, then who?” came to be! Natanya has a unique perspective; she is the announcer for Navy Wrestling, sponsor mom, and she knew Travis while he was at the Academy!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake