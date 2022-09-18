Bonus Podcast: 54th Maryland Seafood Festival September 24-25, 2022

What festival, held at Sandy Point State Park, has a 54-year history? There is only one, and it is the Maryland Seafood Festival, and it will be returning to Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis on September 24th and 25th!

Today we speak with Brendan Curley, who produces the fest, to see what we can expect. Of course, there will be crabs; but there will also be eight bands, BMX bike demos, the Bay Bridge Paddle, beer, and oyster tasting. And making its triumphant return–the Crab Soup Cook-Off!

This is a family-friendly event with plenty for the kids to do as well, and kids under 12 are free! With tickets at $15 ($10 if you use the code eye5) and free kids, a young family of four could be entertained for the whole day!

Pro tips– get your parking early and online if you want to park in the park. Pre-order the steamed crabs from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood so they are ready for you. Save the hassle of the line at the gate and buy your tickets online. And of course, save $5 (or 1/3 off the price) on GA tickets by using the code eye5 when you check out! And if you roll VIP, they are capacity limited and selling quickly, so get them in advance now!

But here, have a listen as we propped ourselves on the trunk of my car at Rise Up Coffee in Arnold because there was not a table to be had. Final pro tip– Rise Up– amazing–go there!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

