Ballet Theatre of Maryland: Les Sylphides – October 7-9

October 7-9, the Ballet Theatre of Maryland begins its mainstage performance season with Les Sylphides and Other Works at Maryland Hall. This mixed-repertory production highlights the renowned one-act ballet Les Sylphides by Mikhail Fokine along with Sapphire Romance from Founding Artistic Director Edward Stewart, Flow and Ebb by company soloist Cindy Case, and the world premiere of Hijinks and Lullabies by noted choreographer Keith Lee.

Les Sylphides, set to the music of Chopin, follows the “poet” as he dances with ghostly sylphs through the dreamy atmosphere of a moonlit park. Described as “romantic reverie”, this one-act ballet celebrates the beauty of romantic ballet with a setting evocative of the Halloween season.

The performance will also feature Hijinks and Lullabies, a Keith Lee world premiere. Lee is a master choreographer who has performed as a soloist with American Ballet Theatre and served as ballet master for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. His whimsical 26-minute piece, set to the music of Mahler, takes place in a ski chalet and includes a diverse cast of a ship captain, an inspector, a flock of chickadees, and many more.

Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch says, “We are thrilled for Keith Lee’s return to choreograph a new work for Ballet Theatre of Maryland. It goes without saying that Keith Lee is a prolific choreographer who draws upon his long and successful career as an artist and dancemaker. We cannot wait to share his newest creation with our Annapolis audience.”

The company will also perform Edward Stewart’s Sapphire Romance, most recently reprised in 2009. This sumptuous work for 16 dancers is accompanied by Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. Cindy Case’s Flow and Ebb, set to the music of Debussy, is a world premiere work.

In-person tickets for Les Sylphides and Other Works at Maryland Hall are on sale now at $50 for adults, $40 for seniors or military, and $30 child or student tickets. For virtual audiences, tickets are $30 per household. To learn more, visit balletmaryland.org

