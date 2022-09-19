Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Attorney General Releases Names of Officers Involved in Fatal Shooting

| September 19, 2022, 03:46 PM

Brian Frosh, Maryland’s Attorney General, has released the names of the 5 Anne Arundel County Police Officers who shot and killed a Harwood man after responding to a domestic disturbance over the weekend.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved officers in the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on September 17, 2022, in Anne Arundel County.

The decedent has been identified as 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr., of Harwood, Maryland. The involved officers have been identified as Anne Arundel County Police Department Corporal Z. Devers, a 9.5-year veteran; Corporal K. Slayton, a 9.5-year veteran; Corporal B. Dehn, a 9-year veteran; Corporal M. Hanlon, a 3.5-year veteran; and Corporal J. Metcalf, a 5-year veteran who also has 5 years of experience with another law enforcement agency. The officers are all assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

The Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake