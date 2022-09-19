Attorney General Releases Names of Officers Involved in Fatal Shooting

Brian Frosh, Maryland’s Attorney General, has released the names of the 5 Anne Arundel County Police Officers who shot and killed a Harwood man after responding to a domestic disturbance over the weekend.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved officers in the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on September 17, 2022, in Anne Arundel County.

The decedent has been identified as 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr., of Harwood, Maryland. The involved officers have been identified as Anne Arundel County Police Department Corporal Z. Devers, a 9.5-year veteran; Corporal K. Slayton, a 9.5-year veteran; Corporal B. Dehn, a 9-year veteran; Corporal M. Hanlon, a 3.5-year veteran; and Corporal J. Metcalf, a 5-year veteran who also has 5 years of experience with another law enforcement agency. The officers are all assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

The Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

