Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Arundel Rivers Federation Names New South, West, and Rhode Riverkeeper

| September 29, 2022, 01:13 PM

Arundel Rivers Federation (Arundel Rivers) has announced the hiring of Anne Arundel County native, Elle Bassett as the new South, West, and Rhode Riverkeeper.

As Riverkeeper, Bassett will be the eyes, ears, and voice for the South, West, and Rhode Rivers in Anne Arundel County.

She will monitor the water quality of our rivers, identify sources of pollution that threaten them, advocate for their protection and restoration, and bring a passion for environmental education and community engagement to our watersheds.

Bassett grew up along the South River but has spent the past ten years working to advance clean water solutions on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. She was an education and outreach coordinator before becoming the Miles-Wye Riverkeeper for ShoreRivers in 2018. Over her career, she has worked to connect communities and youth to the water by inviting residents to join her on the rivers to monitor water quality, plant sea grasses, and restore oyster reefs.

“Being a riverkeeper is a dream job, but being the riverkeeper for my home river is a home run,” said Bassett. “I’m excited to bring all the skills I’ve learned over my ten years with ShoreRivers back to this side of the Chesapeake Bay and start working with my hometown communities to protect our rivers together.”

Arundel Rivers’ Executive Director, Matt Johnston, stated, “Elle will transform everything we do for our rivers. She will bring new communities and residents of our watersheds to our rivers so that we all may take part in this fight for clean water. As one of those watershed residents, I am thrilled to have Elle as my riverkeeper.”

ShoreRivers’ Executive Director, Isabel Hardesty, commented, “While we are certainly sad to see Elle leave, we are excited about this new opportunity for her and Arundel Rivers. Our organizations have always worked together in Annapolis to fight for clean water, and now one of the strongest voices in that fight will be working just steps from the State House. I’m excited to see what we will accomplish together in the years ahead.”

Category: Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake