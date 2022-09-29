Arundel Rivers Federation Names New South, West, and Rhode Riverkeeper

Arundel Rivers Federation (Arundel Rivers) has announced the hiring of Anne Arundel County native, Elle Bassett as the new South, West, and Rhode Riverkeeper.

As Riverkeeper, Bassett will be the eyes, ears, and voice for the South, West, and Rhode Rivers in Anne Arundel County.

She will monitor the water quality of our rivers, identify sources of pollution that threaten them, advocate for their protection and restoration, and bring a passion for environmental education and community engagement to our watersheds.

Bassett grew up along the South River but has spent the past ten years working to advance clean water solutions on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. She was an education and outreach coordinator before becoming the Miles-Wye Riverkeeper for ShoreRivers in 2018. Over her career, she has worked to connect communities and youth to the water by inviting residents to join her on the rivers to monitor water quality, plant sea grasses, and restore oyster reefs.

“Being a riverkeeper is a dream job, but being the riverkeeper for my home river is a home run,” said Bassett. “I’m excited to bring all the skills I’ve learned over my ten years with ShoreRivers back to this side of the Chesapeake Bay and start working with my hometown communities to protect our rivers together.”

Arundel Rivers’ Executive Director, Matt Johnston, stated, “Elle will transform everything we do for our rivers. She will bring new communities and residents of our watersheds to our rivers so that we all may take part in this fight for clean water. As one of those watershed residents, I am thrilled to have Elle as my riverkeeper.”

ShoreRivers’ Executive Director, Isabel Hardesty, commented, “While we are certainly sad to see Elle leave, we are excited about this new opportunity for her and Arundel Rivers. Our organizations have always worked together in Annapolis to fight for clean water, and now one of the strongest voices in that fight will be working just steps from the State House. I’m excited to see what we will accomplish together in the years ahead.”

