Arts Alive Raises More Than $200,000 for Maryland Hall

“Come Sail Away” was the theme for Maryland Hall’s 24th Annual Arts Alive, and the beautiful weather, nautical décor, and community participation made for a spectacular evening. The goal was to have a big party with quality entertainment, great food and drinks, and increased support from the community. All of the goals were accomplished. Arts Alive raised over $200,000, which furthers its mission of providing Art for All in our community.

The event was organized by Debbie Mayer, Maryland Hall Board Chair and the Arts Alive Chair Brandi Hanback, Executive Vice President, Rockefeller Group & Maryland Hall Board Member. Their vision and tireless efforts, along with the Board of Directors and Arts Alive Planning Committee, contributed immensely to the event’s success. Lisa Niemann, the silent auction chair, did a wonderful job. VIPs in attendance included First Lady Yumi Hogan, Senator Sarah Elfreth, Delegate Shaneka Henson, and Mayor Gavin Buckley.

It was an evening full of outstanding entertainment, starting with performances by Maryland Hall’s four resident companies: Annapolis Opera, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Live Arts Maryland, and the Ballet Theatre of Maryland, followed by a fantastic combined performance! The Yacht Lobster band continued the fun by providing cool vibe tunes fused with stellar vocals, a full horn section, and unique elements of NOLA funk, classic rock, and jazz improvisations that kept things festive and fun.

Guests dined on delicious treats donated by 16 local restaurants & caterers: Annapolis Market House, Annapolis Smokehouse, Blue Crab Cupcakes, Bread & Butter Kitchen, Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen, Federal House, Graul’s Market, Luna Blu, Lemongrass, Main & Market, Mi Lindo Cancun, Paul’s Homewood Cafe, Pit Boys, Pusser’s Caribbean Grille, Smashing Grapes and The Cafe at Maryland Hall. Please patron these stellar restaurants and caterers in our community.

If you couldn’t make this year’s event, keep an eye out for next year’s date!

