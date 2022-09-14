Anne Arundel County Police Make Arrest in Annapolis Stabbing

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 30-year-old Washington, DC woman in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Admiral Drive in Annapolis.

On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the Luminis Anne Arundel Medical Center for a walk-in stabbing complaint.

Officers learned that the adult female victim was stabbed by another female in the 600 block of Admiral Drive.

Officers responded and located the scene and the suspect. The suspect was in possession of a knife that appeared to be covered in blood. The suspect was charged accordingly, and the victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-1960 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

