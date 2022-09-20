Annapolis Police Hire New Commander, Shuffle Leadership

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson has tapped into his network in Baltimore and announced the hiring of a new Operations Commander who will oversee Criminal Investigations, Special Investigations, and the Cold Case Section. Chief Edward Jackson appointed him to this position on September 19, 2022.

Captain Howard recently retired as a Captain from the Baltimore Police Department. Captain Howard served the Baltimore Police Department for 26 years, his most recent assignment was as Deputy Commander for the Public Integrity Bureau. Captain Howard was awarded the Police Commissioner’s Award of Excellence and the Life Saving Award during his career.

With Captain Howard’s appointment as Commander of Operations, Captain Amy Miguez will move from being the Commander of Operations to the newly created position of Community Outreach Commander. She will oversee Community Outreach, the Neighborhood Enhancement Team, the Re-entry/Positive Impact Program, and the Police Information Officer. Captain Justin Klinedinst will remain the Commander of Patrol.

“Community outreach and engagement have always been priorities for me and the Annapolis Police Department,” said Jackson. “By placing a Captain in charge of these efforts, I am emphasizing the importance of community outreach, and I am pleased to be able to place Captain Amy Miguez in this position. Captain Miguez has previously served in Community Outreach and as the Department’s Public Information Officer. She has years of experience working with Annapolis communities. I can’t think of a better person to head these efforts.” Chief Jackson further stated, “We are lucky to have someone with Captain Lamar Howard’s qualifications and experience join us in our work to make Annapolis the safest city possible. Please join me in welcoming Captain Lamar Howard to the Annapolis Police Department.”

