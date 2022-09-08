Annapolis Songwriters Festival
Annapolis Man Charged in Glen Burnie Homicide

| September 08, 2022, 10:53 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 69-year-old Annapolis man and charged him with the murder of Darius Davon Matthews in August of 2022.

On August 26, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the rear of 604 Crain Highway for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male victim, later identified as Darius Davon Matthews, 29, of Glen Burnie, suffering from a gunshot wound. Mr. Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire department personnel.

During the course of their investigation, detectives were able to identify a person of interest who was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Through investigative means and in conjunction with the State’s Attorney’s Office, they have charged that person of interest, a 69-year-old man from Annapolis, with the murder of Mr. Darius Matthews.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call 410-222-4700. Callers can remain anonymous.

