Annapolis Is Kicking Gas Again On October 1st!

With the belief that “There’s an electric vehicle in your future,” Annapolis Green will open its 10th annual KICK GAS! in Annapolis: National Drive Electric Week EV Showcase, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, at Annapolis Town Center. A ribbon cutting to open the event, led by R. Earl Lewis, Jr., Maryland Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary for Policy, Planning and Enterprise Services.

With recent announcements about federal EV initiatives, it is more important than ever to learn about driving electric, including how to go on long trips in an EV, installing charging at condos and apartments, where charging is available locally, the cost of charging on the go and at home, and how driving electric mitigates the effects of Climate Change.

More than 60 vehicles will be on display. Most of the cars, trucks, motorcycles, scooters, and e-bikes will be brought by their owners who are looking forward to answering the public’s questions about driving electric. There will be some vehicles brought by dealerships as well. The event will highlight the climate, clean air, and cost savings benefits provided by driving electric. Among the newer display vehicles is a conversion of a 1998 Jaguar XJR to show how gasoline cars can be converted to battery electric power. Attendance at the event is free.

BGE, the Supercharged Headline Sponsor, will present information about its EVsmart® program and will display a number of its electric vehicles.

Fitzgerald Volkswagen of Annapolis is the Charging Green Business Sponsor. Event partners include BMW of Annapolis, Mercedes Benz of Annapolis, Chesapeake Bay Trust, Bird Micromobility, Solar Energy Services, and Neighborhood Sun. The Electric Vehicle Association of Greater DC, the local drivers’ group, is assisting Annapolis Green in presenting this showcase.

Mini-seminars and displays offered will cover EV topics, and enthusiastic drivers can’t wait to give the public the real scoop on driving electric. Additionally, local environmental groups will present information, and music will provide a festive atmosphere. Annapolis Town Center retailers will provide special offers to Kick Gas attendees.

The Annapolis Green event is part of the 12th annual National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) https://driveelectricweek.org, a coast-to-coast celebration of electric vehicles held September 23 to October 2.

National Sponsors are Plug In America, Electric Vehicle Association, Sierra Club, EVHYBRIDNOIRE, Nissan, Wells Fargo, Electrify America, and Edison International.

Details of the Annapolis event are available here: https://driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=3091

