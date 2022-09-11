Annapolis Home Concierge Earns NHWA Accreditation

Annapolis Home Concierge (AHC) has earned National Home Watch Association accreditation. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence.

Owners Karen Morris and Susan Woody founded AHC after many summers of doing “neighbor favors.” As trusted friends, neighbors often asked them to watch over their homes while they were away. What started as favors during the summer grew into year-round requests: picking up the mail, accepting deliveries, checking on the house after a storm, or coordinating service providers. These were more than favors. With no service of its kind available in the area and with the encouragement of many friends, AHC was established.

Karen and Susan’s mission is to provide peace of mind to their clients while they are away. AHC is locally woman-owned, operated, insured, bonded, and background-checked. They promise to care for clients’ homes as if they were their own. In addition, AHC places a high value on customer privacy; they include a confidentiality clause in their service agreement. Their clients can rest assured that no information will be divulged, disclosed, or communicated about themselves or their property. AHC offers customizable options to meet individual needs and cater specifically to snowbirds, vacationers, second homeowners, and people who leave their houses for an extended period.

Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Karen settled in Annapolis in 1996 and considers herself an Annapolitan. She has more than 25 years of experience as both a business owner and entrepreneur. Karen has worked in both property management and real estate.

Karen has a keen eye for spotting potential issues that may develop within a home. Years of home ownership have given her a great understanding of the many potential issues and concerns that come with maintaining a home in Annapolis. Karen’s goal is to catch any issues before they become bigger problems.

Susan was born and raised in New York. She graduated from Niagara University and moved to Annapolis, where she has lived for more than 35 years. Susan brings over 30 years of experience to AHC as a sales representative. A strong sales and customer service background allows her to assure clients that their homes are being looked after by experienced professionals while away. Susan has also held a Maryland Real Estate license.

A rental property owner herself with properties in both Annapolis and out of state, Susan is acutely aware of the homeowner’s needs when they are not at their residence. She knows first-hand what can and will go wrong when a property is left unattended.

Karen and Susan both live in Annapolis.

Annapolis Home Concierge serves Annapolis and the surrounding areas, including Arnold, Eastport, Edgewater, Severna Park, Severn, Cape St. Claire, Crofton, and Bowie. For more information, please visit https://annapolishomeconcierge.com

