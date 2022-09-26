Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
Annapolis Film Society Wants You To Save These Dates

| September 26, 2022, 10:21 AM

You don’t need to wait until 2023 to see some film festival-quality movies! The Annapolis Film Society has your film fix until the 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival takes over the town next March 23rd.

Save the following dates and get ready to see some amazing films:

  • September 28th (Wednesday)
  • October 30th (Sunday)
  • November 30th (Wednesday)
  • January 11th (Wednesday)
  • February 23rd (Thursday)

All screenings will begin at 7:00 pm in the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall.

And finally, don’t forget that the 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival is March 23-26th.

See you at the movies!

