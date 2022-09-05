Annapolis Songwriters Festival
Annapolis Film Society Screening: The Good House (September 13th)

| September 05, 2022, 04:28 PM

The Good House follows Hildy Good (Sigourney Weaver), a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her wine and her secrets. Her compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high-school flame, Frank Getchell (Kevin Kline), and becomes dangerously entwined in one person’s reckless behavior. Igniting long-buried emotions and family secrets, Hildy is propelled toward a reckoning with the one person she’s been avoiding for decades: herself.

This special screening is presented by the Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival!

Tuesday, September 13th | Maryland Hall – Bowen Theater | Doors open 6:30 PM, Films begin at 7 PM

Tickets are $15 online. Cash will be required at the door if seating is available.

Pre-purchase online or $15 cash at the door.

