AMFM’s Matt McConville Named Annie Award Recipient

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc (AMFM) is excited to announce that Matt McConville, AMFM President and Founder, has been awarded the 2022 Arts Maverick award by the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. The award is part of the Arts Council’s annual Annie Awards which recognizes individuals for their lasting, significant, and inspiring contributions to an art form, an arts organization and/or to the wider community of Anne Arundel County.

“Matt is an innovator and an inspirational leader. Clearly, AMFM has been shaped by his vision and hard work,” says AMFM Vice President P. J. Thomas. “We are so pleased that he is being recognized for all that he has done for the musicians and the music scene in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.”

The 2022 Annie Awards ceremony will be held on October 11th on the main stage at Maryland Hall, with a reception to follow in the Bowen Theatre. The public is invited, and there is no cost to attend.

AMFM was created to provide temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. The organization raises funds through donations and music events such as the AMFM Christmas Show and the “In the Vane of” series. For more information about AMFM, visit www.am-fm.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB