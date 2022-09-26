AMFM’s Christmas Show, Glenn Tilbrook Heading to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show
Wednesday, November 30
8pm | $25
AMFM Presents
An Annapolis Christmas
Monday & Tuesday, December 12 & 13
7pm | $50
Chuck Prophet
Sunday, January 8
1pm | $30
*All Ages Matinee
Eric Rachmany Acoustic Tour Feat. Kyle Ahern w/ Special Guest Cydeways
Wednesday, January 18
8pm | $39.50 adv / $45 DOS
Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
Saturday, January 21
8pm | $35
UPCOMING SHOWS:
09/26 Mishka & Of Good Nature
09/27 Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze
09/28 The James Hunter Six
09/29 Marshall Crenshaw 40th Anniversary Tour
09/30 The Blues Vultures w. Rodney Henry
10/01 Robert Fripp & David Singleton: An Evening of Talking
10/02 Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone
10/03 Kiltro w. Jacob Panic
10/04 Tuck & Patti
10/06 Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar
10/07 Hiroshima: The Farewell Tour
10/08 Tyrone Wells w. Nathan Colberg *All Ages Matinee
10/08 The Blues Project feat. Steve Katz, Roy Blumenfeld, Ken Clark, Scott Petito & Chris Morrison
10/09 The Orchestra Starring Former Members of ELO
10/10 Tiffany
10/11 Rufus Wainwright
10/12 The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
10/13 Macy Kate
10/14 Jocelyn & Chris
10/15 Technicolor Motor Home: A Tribute to Steely Dan
10/16 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall
10/16 Oleta Adams
10/18 Crystal Bowersox w. Adeem the Artist
10/19 Billy Cobham
10/20 Firefall Trio
10/21 Bob Mould w. H.C. McEntire
10/22 Everything w. Jimi Haha
10/23 Jim Messina
10/25 Acoustic Alchemy
10/27 Brent Cobb & Hayes Carll: Getting’ Together Tour
10/28 Atlanta Rhythm Section
10/29 The Squirrel Nut Zippers
10/31 + 11/01 Celebrating David Bowie feat. Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote, & special guest Thomas Dolby
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
