Abduction Witnessed in Hanover, Body Found in Trunk Of Burned Car

On September 21, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover for a possible assault and abduction. A witness reported she was in the parking garage at the Arundel Preserve when she saw what she believed to be a male suspect stabbing another male. The witness observed a second suspect produce a handgun and force the male into the rear of a vehicle. The suspects got into the vehicle, quickly leaving the area in an unknown direction. Detectives responded to search for evidence related to what the witness had observed and located a potential crime scene on the second level of the garage. Detectives continued their investigation overnight in an attempt to identify a possible victim.

On September 22, 2022, Baltimore City detectives notified Anne Arundel County Police that their officers responded to a vehicle fire in the 4000 block of Windsor Mill Road in Baltimore. Baltimore City Police detectives discovered a deceased male in the trunk of that vehicle. Through coordination with Baltimore City Police, Anne Arundel County Police Homicide detectives were able to confirm that the deceased male was the victim from the incident at the Arundel Preserve.

This is the 11th homicide of 2022 for the Anne Arundel County Police.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Detectives are coordinating with the Baltimore City Police Department and ask that anyone with information contact 410-222-4731. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

