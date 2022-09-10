A Rams Head On Stage New Year’s Eve Party With The New Romance?

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Firefall Trio

Thursday, October 20

8pm | $45

Jonathan Butler’s “Oh Holy Night” Christmas feat. Grace Kelly

Wednesday, December 21

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $55

The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party

Saturday, December 31

9pm | $35-$40

*Dance Floor

Tip Jars To Chart Toppers feat. Dylan Altman, Marshall Altman & Brice Long

The Stories Behind The Hits

Sunday, January 22

7pm | $32.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

09/11 Reckless Kelly w. These Wild Plains

09/12 AMFM Presents “In The Vane Of…” Sun Studios

09/13 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

09/14 Kandace Springs

09/15 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Josh Ritter

09/15 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Fantastic Negrito w. Mike McHenry Tribe at Maryland Hall

09/16 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Amos Lee w. Madison Cunningham at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis

09/16 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Lucinda Williams at Maryland Hall

09/17 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Songwriters In The Round (All Ages Matinee)

09/17 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Jake Owen w. George Birge at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis

09/17 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents James McMurtry

09/18 Rams Head Presents Brian Culbertson at Maryland Hall

09/19 Canned Heat

09/20 Richie Kotzen

09/22 Joel Hoekstra (of Whitesnake & TSO) & Brandon Gibbs (of Devil City Angels)

09/23 Sara Evans

09/24 The Yardbirds

09/25 Paul Thorn

09/26 Mishka & Of Good Nature

09/27 Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze

09/28 The James Hunter Six

09/29 Marshall Crenshaw 40th Anniversary Tour

09/30 The Blues Vultures w. Rodney Henry

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

