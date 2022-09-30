A New Name: Maggie Gyllenhaal — Actress and Director

Maggie Gyllenhaal began her film career with small roles in Waterland and A Dangerous Woman, directed by her father, director Stephen Gyllenhaal. In 2001, Maggie played a minor role in the science-fiction film Donnie Darko, where she starred alongside her brother, Jake Gyllenhaal.

The actress’s popularity was brought by the erotic melodrama Secretary, in which Maggie played the main role. Her performance was recognized with several awards, including the Golden Globe, and was also called the “breakthrough of the year.” During the 2000s, the actress starred in several more films, including big-budget ones — World Trade Center and The Dark Knight.

Film Director

In addition to acting, Maggie Gyllenhaal was also interested in directing films. She finally realized she wanted to work on the other side of the camera after playing the role of a fictional porn actress in the HBO series The Deuce.

In 2021, Maggie Gyllenhaal finally announced herself as a promising director. She presented her debut film — The Lost Daughter, based on the novel by the Italian writer Elena Ferrante. The picture brought a new wave of popularity to Maggie’s life, revealing her directing talent.

In The Lost Daughter, Maggie conveys the problems of motherhood and the topics that are not discussed: the desire to live freely, build a career outside the family, or even leave it. Leda, the main character of the film, played by Olivia Coleman, tried to cope with taking care of her own children but, in the end, decided to put her needs before the needs of her daughters — and left them to pursue a career as a professor.

“The film encourages you to use your “mature” consciousness and think about the image of the mother, which is both good and bad, and which contains a lot of pain and a lot of joy,” says Maggie in an interview. The Lost Daughter was certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes and won The Best Screenplay at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

Personal Life

In addition to her film career, Maggie Gyllenhaal supports charities and actively expresses her political position. She criticized the war in Iraq, expressed support for the United Artists for Victory Without War campaign, and participated in anti-war demonstrations.

Currently, Maggie Gyllenhaal is focused on planning new projects as a director. In one interview, she shared that she would like to make a film with her brother (actor Jake Gyllenhaal) in the main role. As for returning to film acting, Maggie says, “I have this fantasy that I’ll be offered a challenging and interesting job with a great director, and then I’ll just fall into their arms.”

