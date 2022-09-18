A New Logo for Ballet Theatre of Maryland

Recently, Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s Artistic Director, Nicole Kelsch, shared the theater’s new logo at a gala celebrating its 44th anniversary season. The event, held at Prism Annapolis, also featured a silent auction, a raffle, and live performances from company artists.

The new logo was created by Lauren Martinez, BTM’s Digital Content and Marketing Coordinator, who is also a principal dancer in the company. Presenting a cohesive brand to the public with the logo helps make the general community more aware of the company while also supporting Kelsch’s vision for BTM.

Says Kelsch, “The most impactful ballet companies are ones that are deeply knitted into the fabric of their community. When residents of the area hear ‘BTM,’ our goal is for them to think of us. The new logo represents this association with our public and marks the exciting time the company is entering. Over the next few years, I envision BTM’s growth to include presenting a diverse repertoire of classical and contemporary works as well as many more works by outside choreographers.”

This commitment to expanding the repertory is evidenced not only by the upcoming world premiere from celebrated choreographer Keith Lee in Les Sylphides and Other Works (October 7-9), but also by choice of programming for the gala performance: the joyful work Mudita, choreographed by principal dancer Lindsey Bell in 2021; an untitled contemporary solo by soloist dancer Michael West Jr.; Rhapsody, choreographed by Kelsch this year; and the classic White Swan Pas de Deux from Petipa’s Swan Lake. These works demonstrate the growing diversity and excellence that audience members can expect from the company’s programming.

The 44th anniversary season will open with the VIP event Ballet in the Garden at Hammond Harwood House (September 18), followed by mainstage productions Les Sylphides and Other Works (October 7-9), The Nutcracker (December 10-18), Momentum (February 24-25), and Don Quixote (April 28-29) at Maryland Hall. To learn more, visit balletmaryland.org

