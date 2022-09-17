A Guide to Studying in Maryland

Maryland is a highly favored college destination, thanks to its offerings of some of the best schools in the United States. While it is particularly popular for medical students who flock to the prestigious Johns Hopkins University every year, the University of Maryland also offers great opportunities for entrepreneurs and creators to flourish, giving the state a far-reaching, multi-disciplinary approach to education. If you’re due to start studying in Maryland, then you’ve come to the right place – here are our top tips to help you prepare.

Seek Out Resources

Maryland is home to a range of academic institutions, and each will provide its own resources for joining as a new student. However, you can also use official Maryland local government sites to find information about choosing a school, financing your studies, or moving to the state from abroad. This is a good way to find unbiased information that will be influential in your final decision. There are some nuances around studying for different majors in the state, which are discussed in more detail online, so it’s important that you access the best resources available to help you prepare.

Get the Right Tech

Whatever you’ll be studying, you’re going to need the right equipment to help you settle into your studies and avoid being left behind. In most programs, you’ll need to access course materials, readings, and even assignment submissions online, so the most important piece of kit you’ll need to buy before you start is a computer. For creative students, a self-built PC is often the best choice, as you can optimize each of the components to support you as you learn. When choosing parts, you can find some excellent online guides, but the general rule of thumb is to prioritize a powerful processor, enough storage, and a Lenovo intel graphics card.

Make New Friends

Starting at a new school or college isn’t just about the academic study – it’s also about the people you’ll meet and the friends you can make. In Maryland, a bustling student community is waiting for you to get involved, so it’s a great idea to find your coursemates before your program begins and find out what you have in common. For international students, this can be difficult, but it’s not impossible. In fact, many international students make lifelong friends while they are studying in the states – you just need to know how. Seek out some guidance from those who’ve already done it around how to make friends as an international student, and you’ll be able to make friends for life during your time in Maryland.

Moving to a new state, or even a new country, can be daunting, but Maryland is a welcoming place for new students to call home. By following the top tips outlined in this guide and setting yourself up for success by getting the right tech and making new friends, you can live some of the best years of your life here in Maryland. Take the time to go through the resources available online and offered by potential schools, and you’ll be settling into life here in no time.

