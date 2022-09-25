A Few Moments With Glenn Tilbrook from Squeeze
It all started with a help-wanted ad for a guitarist in London back in the early 70s, and on September 27th, Glenn Tilbrook, co-founder of Squeeze, will be coming to Annapolis for a single show at Rams Head On Stage!
We hopped on a What’s App call with Glenn to talk about his show, the two new upcoming Squeeze albums, his US tour, and his passion for helping those that are food insecure!
Join us for a fun conversation and even get his thoughts on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Have a listen!
And then go buy some tickets (a few remain)!
LINKS:
- Glenn Tilbrook (Website)
- Glenn Tilbrook (Facebook)
- Glenn Tilbrook (Twitter)
- Glenn Tilbrook (Instagram)
- Glenn Tilbrook (YouTube)
- Glenn Tilbrook (TICKETS)
