A Few Moments With Glenn Tilbrook from Squeeze

| September 25, 2022, 04:00 PM


It all started with a help-wanted ad for a guitarist in London back in the early 70s, and on September 27th, Glenn Tilbrook, co-founder of Squeeze, will be coming to Annapolis for a single show at Rams Head On Stage!

We hopped on a What’s App call with Glenn to talk about his show, the two new upcoming Squeeze albums, his US tour, and his passion for helping those that are food insecure!

Join us for a fun conversation and even get his thoughts on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Have a listen!

And then go buy some tickets (a few remain)!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis.

John's background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer.

