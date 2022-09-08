Have you caught a whiff of the new dispensaries opening around the Free State? House Bill 881 makes it legal to use medical marijuana in Maryland.

Qualifying patients can lawfully purchase cannabis grown from high-yield autoflower seeds at licensed stores. Obtaining the Maryland Medical Marijuana Commission (MMCC) card that permits you to use the plant involves a few simple steps.

Read on for our guide to the eight most important things to know about therapeutic cannabis in Little America. Find out how to register with the council, get your certification, and buy your first supply.

Let’s begin.

1. How to Access Medical Cannabis

Marylanders who want to take advantage of how cannabis can be beneficial need to request a medical marijuana card. Applicants must register on the MMCC website and submit a government-issued ID with two documents proving residency in the state.

Maryland cannabis laws require patients under 18 to have at least one adult parent or caregiver. These guardians should register with the MMCC before purchasing or administering marijuana to minors.

Once the council approves a profile, it sends an email containing the patient’s username and MMCC identification number.

Applicants must then visit a registered physician and provide their MMCC account information. This health professional confirms the candidate has a condition qualifying for cannabis therapy and uploads the certification to their profile.

Once the documents are on the system, users may print a temporary medical cannabis card. Approved patients may use this certificate to purchase marijuana while waiting for the official one in the mail.

Qualified users must present cards to a dispensary within 120 days of approval, or the certification expires automatically.

During visits, agents confirm the buyer’s identification on the MMCC database before any transactions. Cardholders can purchase a 30-day supply of buds in an amount dictated by the certifying doctor.

2. Qualifying Conditions

According to the laws on medical marijuana in Maryland, the conditions qualifying for cannabis therapy include:

Severe or chronic pain

Glaucoma

Seizures

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Persistent muscle spasms

Anorexia

Cachexia

Severe nausea

Wasting syndrome

Doctors may also permit patients with other chronic ailments unsuccessfully treated through conventional methods to use the plant. These situations include using cannabis to reduce anxiety and depression.

3. Cannabis Use in Public

Holders of the Maryland medical marijuana card can purchase cannabis from licensed dispensaries without issues from the authorities. This document doesn’t allow users to consume the plant in public.

Patients may only use medicinal marijuana in their homes. Consumption in motor vehicles, parks, or private properties where the proprietors ban smoking or cannabis use is illegal.

4. Where to Buy Medical Cannabis

It’s not challenging for cardholders to find therapeutic cannabis in Maryland, as there are over 100 licensed dispensaries in the state. Patients can access a database of all authorized stores to choose one that best fits their needs.

The MMCC ensures all dispensaries supply top-notch products and comply with laws and regulations about medical marijuana in MD. The council also checks that all goods in the store undergo third-party testing to prevent the sale of any contaminated merchandise.

5. Medical Marijuana Card Validity

A Maryland medical marijuana card is valid for three years, after which holders must apply for a renewal.

To complete the procedure, log in to your MMCC profile, select your ID, and fill in the form. Users must start the renewal process at least 45 days before the permit’s expiry date to avoid any issues.

6. How to Pay for Medical Marijuana

Most cannabis dispensaries prefer patients to pay in cash.

Although pot is legal in Maryland, federal regulations outlaw the plant. This situation makes it challenging for credit card companies and banks. They don’t allow patients to use their services to purchase medical marijuana.

Some stores offer cashless payments through mobile apps, while others have convenient on-site ATMs.

7. Maryland Authorities and Medical Marijuana

Cardholders don’t have to consent to a search or disclose they possess cannabis. Should an officer discover you with the plant, give them your patient ID. Alternatively, direct them to the MMCC’s database to confirm your certification.

8. Medical Marijuana in the Workplace

Federal laws on medical marijuana in Maryland state that no workplace has to accommodate an employee’s cannabis use. Possession of the plant or a positive drug test is grounds for dismissal at the employer’s discretion.

Many businesses have no issue with staff using therapeutic marijuana, provided it doesn’t affect the quality of their work. However, industries in which safety is a concern, such as transportation or construction, are unlikely to permit cannabis consumption.

Medical Marijuana in Maryland

Qualifying patients with certification from a licensed professional in Maryland are eligible for a medical marijuana card. The MMCC’s website is a one-stop portal that makes registration for new applicants and caregivers quick and user-friendly.

If you’re a Marylander interested in the potential therapeutic benefits of cannabis, visit your doctor first. Health professionals guide you through how the plant could improve your well-being and the legalities surrounding obtaining a marijuana card.

Remember never to attempt treating a health condition using cannabis on your own.

