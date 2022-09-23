32nd Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival — TOMORROW

The Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival is proud to return for its 32nd annual event at Susan Campbell Park, located at the Annapolis City Dock, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 10:00 am – 7:00 pm. The KKHF produces a festival of African, African American, and Caribbean culture, art, music, dance, and food, including over 100+ artisan, food, and education vendors, a Children’s Tent with fun activities presented by Chesapeake Children’s Museum, and Sankofa Children’s Museum of African Cultures and so much more.

The KKHF is a FREE, fun family friendly festival catering to all ages expecting approximately 10,000 attendees this year. Their mission at the KKHF is to produce an ‘edutaining’ (Education + Entertaining) event that preserves and celebrates the African American culture. Festival goers can also expect live performances on three stages–the Main Stage, Community Stage, and Memorial Stage. “We are so excited for another year! We plan to bring our signature energy that our community is so in need of today. We want to continue to hold space for connection to our history and our culture. Our community needs healing and our allies need education, and that’s what the festival is all about. It’s a celebration for all to enjoy, learn and heal through music, art, food, dance and more,” says Jan F. Lee, Festival Chair.

The cultural demonstrations and entertainment for this year’s festival include Art Sherrod | Divine of Annapolis | Flawless Breezyy | Clones of Funk | Lifetime Band | Ni Dembaya African Drum & Dance Ensemble | DJ Adolph | Annapolis Drum & Bugle Corps | Janice the Griot | DJ IceLuv | DJ Hyper Sound and Expressions Dance Company and KKHF 2022 headliner has been confirmed as popular band Black Alley. Entertainment Stage Hosts include Carroll Hynson Jr (Main Stage), Eric Davis (Memorial Stage), and Donald G. Jackson (Community Stage). KKHF will also feature a Mental Health & Wellness panel, an African Dance Demonstration, an Urban Gardening Demonstration, and more. To maximize the KKHF audience beyond the Annapolis and DC|MD|VA area, KKHF will provide LIVE streaming via Facebook & YouTube.

Specially invited guests include the descendants of Alex Haley, local government officials, influencers, and more.

For parking and shuttle information, to make a donation, to become a volunteer, RSVP or any other information about KKHF, please visit www.KuntaKinte.org

WHEN: Saturday | September 24, 2022

TIME: 10:00am – 7:00pm

WHERE: Susan Campbell Park at Annapolis City Dock | Annapolis, MD

PARKING: https://www.kuntakinte.org/directions-lodging

VOLUNTEERS: http://www.kuntakinte.org/volunteer

RSVP: http://kuntakintefest2022.eventbrite.com

