10th Annual Brew & Oyster Brawl Set For November 12th

| September 23, 2022, 04:52 PM

The iconic Tidewater Inn – a timelessly refined hotel ideally situated in the heart of downtown Easton on Maryland’s Eastern Shore – announces the official launch of ticket sales for the 10th annual Tidewater Inn Brew & Oyster Brawl scheduled on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Kicking off the celebration, the Brew and Oyster Brawl will feature live music by one of the Eastern Shore’s favorite bands since 1973, Bird Dog and the Road Kings, and an Eastern Shore-inspired menu with oysters prepared every which way. Additionally, an open beer and wine bar will offer regional, craft, domestic, and imported brews, along with a selection of wines, to pair with savory dishes.

With a purchase of a $100 ticket, guests will receive a commemorative pint glass and enjoy a one-of-a-kind event that reflects the famed heritage and cultural fabric of the Chesapeake Bay region.

A portion of ticket sales will go to ShoreRivers. ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration and education.

For more information, call Tidewater Inn at (410) 822-1300 or . Tidewater Inn is located at 101 East Dover St, Easton, Md. 21601.

 

