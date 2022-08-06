Where To Have Afternoon Tea In and Near Annapolis

Coffee is one of the most consumed beverages in the world, and in Annapolis, coffee culture is alive and thriving as coffee shops, such as community favorite The Big Bean Coffee House, continue to open new locations within the city. But while there is an overwhelming demand for coffee, there’s also a surge in tea consumption as this beverage is proven to be calming and soothing, which makes it a necessity during challenging times. More than 159 million Americans drink tea every day, and some Annapolis area entrepreneurs have acknowledged the need for a satisfying tea drinking experience by offering afternoon or high tea to their patrons. If you’re looking for a place where you can have a good cup of tea in or near Annapolis, here’s where you can enjoy your favorite brew, along with some tasty treats.

Reynolds Tavern- 7 Church Circle, Annapolis

Tea enthusiasts make it a point to stockpile different varieties of single origin tea at home since there’s a different tea to suit every occasion, emotion, or mood. You can do the same by ordering tea online or consider getting a subscription box to a tea of the month club to taste unique teas from around the world. Meanwhile, if you want traditional English afternoon tea, head over to Reynolds Tavern. This establishment has been around since the 1700s, and stepping into the dining room will make you feel like you’ve been transported back in time.

Afternoon tea is served daily from 11 am to 5 pm, and they offer a choice of 36 teas, from the classic Earl Grey to tea blends such as Daydreamer, which contains Indian black tea, chocolate bits, vanilla rooibos, and coconut. Go all out and try their Colonial High Tea, which is made up of a first-course selection of a pot of loose leaf tea, a slice of quiche, cream of crab soup, or salad. This is followed by a standard afternoon tea service which includes another pot of tea, scones with cream and jam, savory tarts, tea cakes, finger sandwiches, and pastries.

Sweet Simplici-Tea- 7560 Main St., Sykesville

If you don’t mind going on an hour-long drive, visit Sweet Simplici-Tea in Sykesville. They have a wide selection of teas and gluten-free, vegetarian, and nut-free afternoon tea options. You can have the Royal Afternoon Tea, which includes an appetizer, soup, a scone, salad, tea savories, fresh fruit, and desserts to go with your choice of tea. For parents who would like to organize a tea party for their children, you’ll be happy to know that the establishment offers the Duke or Duchess Tea, which is only for guests aged 12 and younger. Kids can enjoy tea or a fruity beverage, a fresh fruit cup, tea sandwiches, a snack, a scone, and a dessert.

The Granite Rose Tea Parlour- 10813 Davis Ave, Granite

For those who want to experience afternoon tea in a Victorian home, go on a 50-minute drive from Annapolis to Granite and check out The Granite Rose Tea Parlour. The house was built in the late 1800s, and this family-run business is also available to host special events and small wedding receptions. Their afternoon tea comes with an apricot-sage, blueberry-lavender, or pineapple-ginger scone with clotted cream and preserves, savories such as a mini quiche or crab salad, sweets, and your choice of tea. Take your pick from their 25 tea blends– those who prefer black tea may want to try the Emperor’s Seven Treasures, which combines green and black tea with a juicy peach flavor. Meanwhile, green or white tea fans may want a pot of Island White Mango, which is a premium white tea with mango and apple bits and marigold blossoms.

Tea is one of the best drinks to have, whether you’re enjoying it alone or drinking it with family and friends. Consider these places to have afternoon tea in and around Annapolis.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS