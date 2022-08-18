What Should You Know About The NFL?

The NFL, or the National Football League, is the major professional football organization in the United States. Founded in Canton, Ohio, in 1920, this American Professional Football Association holds immense importance for football fans. Jim Thorpe, an amazing athlete in the league, is the first president of this organization. But there are still a lot of facts that the fans do not know about. So, if you are interested in knowing the facts about the NFL, continue reading.

Introduction To NFL

The National Football League of the United States consists of 32 teams divided into two conferences. These two conferences are the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). Each one of these two conferences is divided into four portions, the North, South, East, and West. There are further four teams in all of these four divisions.

The American football field has a length of about 120 yards and a breadth of about 53.3 yards. The two end zones located at either end of the football pitch are the two most important parts of the game. The touchdowns in football are scored in the ten yards located between the front and back of the end zone.

The Teams That Form The National Football League

There cannot be more than 11 players on every team. Each team has its own specialists in defense and offense. There are a total of 46 players allowed on the game day in the NFL. This is why you will notice a long que of players standing by the side-lines.

The defense comprises:

1. The Defensive Line

Their main job is to do their absolute best to stop the running back and quarterback from moving the ball.

2. Linebackers

Their main role is to push in the front direction and stop the running back. They also have the job of tackling the quarterback.

3. Safeties And Cornerbacks

They have to stop the receivers from catching the ball.

The offense comprises:

1. The Offensive Line

They consist of two guards, a centre, and two tackles. Their role is to shield the quarterback and running back from being tackled by the opponents.

2. One Or Two Tight Ends

Their job is to catch the ball or block on running plays.

3. The Quarterback

They have the jobs of passing, running with, or handing the football to the running back.

4. One Or Two Running Backs

Their job is to run and catch the ball. They also have to block for the quarterback during some matches.

5. Two Or Four Wide Receivers

They have the job of catching the ball or blocking running plays.

The Gameplay In The NFL

The process of possession in the NFL is somewhat similar to that of the Rugby league. This is because every offense of the team has four ‘downs’ to advance the ball ten yards. As the offense succeeds in doing so, they will be rewarded with another set of ‘downs.’ This gives them the opportunity to have four additional attempts.

The role of a quarterback is the most important one as he gets to touch the ball at almost every play. He can also avail help from the offensive coordinator. A team has to choose between running or throwing if they decide to move the ball. There is only one forward pass allowed in each play.

How Does The Scoring Work In The NFL?

Most teams prefer scoring touchdowns instead of going for field goals. A team can also make way for a two-point conversion by throwing or running towards either of the two end zones. In most cases, the offense is the one that scores. But a defense can also do the job.

Some Facts About The NFL That Are Sure To Amaze You

1. The Baltimore Colts successfully signed Johnny Unitas as their free agent for the cost of an 80-cent long-distance phone call from Baltimore to Pittsburgh.

2. In the past 17 years, the NFL has had 14 different rushing champions. In the previous 27 years, there were about 14 different champions.

3. Every single NFL team has played in at least one conference championship game since 1988.

