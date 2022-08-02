Waypoints Yacht Charters Grows Fleet

Waypoints Yacht Charters continues to see exponential growth, with the expansion of the fleet at each of their premier bases. The most recent additions to the fleet include nine of the newest Fountaine Pajot and Dufour models.

The first established Waypoints base, Waypoints Annapolis, welcomed two new Fountaine Pajot Elba 45’s this season. Waypoints Florida in St. Petersburg, which opened in June of 2021 will have a Fountaine Pajot Isla 40 available for charters. In the Caribbean, Waypoints BVI will be welcoming three Fountaine Pajot Elba 45’s and a Dufour 530, with the USVI base inviting the recently named Fountaine Pajot Aura 51 and a Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 to their fleet.

The expansion of the fleet also coincides with the upcoming first anniversary of Waypoints BVI. Kirstie Palmer, president, and partner at Waypoints Yacht Charters, lauded the progress that Waypoints has made over the past year.

“We are thrilled to add new yachts to our fleet to help with the growing charter demand at each of our locations,” Palmer said, “Our charter guests, known as Waypoints Wanderers, have provided us great feedback this first year, and we look forward to continuing our growth.”

Waypoints Yacht Charters offers elevated charter experiences, managed by charter specialists who know the best sailing waters and hidden gems of their home base. Yachts available for charter at each Waypoints location are new model sailing catamarans, monohulls, and powerboats from leading manufacturers Fountaine Pajot and Dufour, which offer the best in class range of yachts both for owners and for yacht charters. Each yacht is privately-owned with the personal touches and attention to detail from each owner and outfitted for comfort and performance. Waypoints takes pride in its fleet’s maintenance and cleanliness to offer the most elevated charter experiences in the industry. Additional details and booking information from all the premier locations can be found at waypoints.com .

