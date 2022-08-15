Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
UPDATE: Argument Preceded Severna Park Shooting

| August 15, 2022, 11:40 AM

This is an update to a story published last week about a shooting in Severna Park.

On August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:10 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 600 block of Kensington Avenue in Severna Park.

Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old female victim with an apparent gunshot wound to an extremity. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

During the course of their investigation, officers learned through witness statements and evidence obtained, that the victim and suspect, a 38-year-old man from Severna Park,  were involved in a heated/physical altercation prior to the shooting, indicating the shooting was an intentional act. The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

