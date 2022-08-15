UPDATE: Argument Preceded Severna Park Shooting

This is an update to a story published last week about a shooting in Severna Park.

On August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:10 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 600 block of Kensington Avenue in Severna Park.

Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old female victim with an apparent gunshot wound to an extremity. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

During the course of their investigation, officers learned through witness statements and evidence obtained, that the victim and suspect, a 38-year-old man from Severna Park, were involved in a heated/physical altercation prior to the shooting, indicating the shooting was an intentional act. The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

