Todd Rundgren Celebrating David Bowie with Adrien Belew and Thomas Dolby at Rams Head On Stage

10,000 Maniacs

Sunday, October 30

6pm | $57.50

Celebrating David Bowie feat. Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote special guest Thomas Dolby & more

Tuesday, November 1

7:30pm | $120

VIP Meet & Greet Packages are available

Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra

Thursday, November 3

8pm | $48.50

8 Ohms & Honey Sol

Sunday, November 20

1pm | $15

*All Ages Matinee

Last Train Home

Thursday, January 12, 2023

8pm | $20

The Linda Ronstadt Experience

Thursday, March 2, 2023

8pm | $25

UPCOMING SHOWS:

08/10 Pure Prairie League

08/11 Tommy Malone of The Subdudes w. Liz Barnez

08/12 Girl Named Tom w/ Marielle Kraft

08/13 The Wheeland Brothers (All Ages Matinee)

08/13 Bad Animals: The Heart Tribute

08/14 R.E.I.G.N. Gospel Brunch (All Ages Matinee)

08/14 Sam Grow Trio w. Scott Kurt

08/17 Beginnings: A Tribute to The Music of Chicago

08/18 Ladysmith Black Mambazo

08/19 Kathy Mattea

08/20 Dan Navarro w. Calista Garcia (All Ages Matinee)

08/20 Slim Man

08/21 Paul Lewis of Y-NOT?!

08/22 The Garcia Project (Grateful Dead Tribute)

08/23 + 24 Gavin DeGraw

08/25 Jay and the Americans

08/26 Peter White & Vincent Ingala

08/27 DC’s Reflecting Fools (formerly The Capitol Steps)

08/28 Kim Waters w/ Kayla Waters

08/31 Linwood Taylor Band & Phil Gates Band

09/02 Rams Head Presents Chris Botti at Maryland Hall

09/02 One Particular Harbour: Jimmy Buffett Tribute

09/03 Jeff Bradshaw

09/04 Thompson Square (All Ages Matinee)

09/04 Danger Bird: A Tribute to Neil Young

09/06 Judith Hill

09/08 Shemekia Copeland

09/09 John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

09/11 Reckless Kelly w. These Wild Plains

09/12 AMFM Presents “In The Vane Of…” Sun Studios

09/13 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

09/14 Kandace Springs

09/15 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Josh Ritter

09/15 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Fantastic Negrito at Maryland Hall

09/16 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Amos Lee w. Madison Cunningham at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis

09/16 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Lucinda Williams at Maryland Hall

09/17 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Songwriters In The Round (All Ages Matinee)

09/17 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Jake Owen w. George Birge at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis

09/17 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents James McMurtry

09/18 Rams Head Presents Brian Culbertson at Maryland Hall

09/20 Richie Kotzen

09/23 Sara Evans

09/24 The Yardbirds

09/25 Paul Thorn

09/26 Mishka & Of Good Nature

09/27 Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze

09/28 The James Hunter Six

09/29 Marshall Crenshaw 40th Anniversary Tour

09/30 The Blues Vultures

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

