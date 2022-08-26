Three Suspects Sought in Latest Armed Carjacking

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for three suspects in an armed carjacking lat night.

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 8:50 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the unit block of Mary Lane in Glen Burnie.

Five victims were seated in a parked vehicle when three unknown males armed with handguns approached them and ordered the victims out of the car.

The males also forced each victim to turn over their personal property.

The suspects then fled in the victim’s gold 2011 Chevrolet Impala.

The victims ran from the area to seek assistance. The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied on Plymouth Lane in Glen Burnie.No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The suspects are described as follows:

20-30-year-old black male, thin build, wearing a blue t-shirt

20-30-year-old black male, wearing a white t-shirt and a dark cloth on his head

20-30-year-old black male, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135. Individuals with information who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS