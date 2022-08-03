Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Teenager In Critical Condition After Being Shot in Bay Ridge Gardens Community

| August 03, 2022, 10:13 AM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Bay Ridge Gardens community in Annapolis just hours after their National Night Out event was held in the community.

On  August 3, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Court for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was later airlifted to a local trauma center in critical condition.

Detectives arrived on the scene and assumed the investigation. Detectives learned that a vehicle entered the neighborhood occupied by the suspects. The suspects exited the vehicle and began to fire in the direction of the victim, who was standing outside. After firing several shots, the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle and have not yet been located.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.  If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake