Teen Shot in Bywater Community of Annapolis

| August 24, 2022, 10:42 AM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon in the City’s Bywater neighborhood off of Forest Drive.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 5:20 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Copeland Street for a report of a subject down.

Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. The victim was transported to an area trauma center in stable condition.

