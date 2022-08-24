Teen Shot in Bywater Community of Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon in the City’s Bywater neighborhood off of Forest Drive.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 5:20 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Copeland Street for a report of a subject down.

Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. The victim was transported to an area trauma center in stable condition.

