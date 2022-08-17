Taekwondo Instructor Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse

On September 8, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police were notified by the Department of Social Services in reference to a sex offense involving a minor and an instructor of Lion Choi’s Taekwondo studio, which is located in the 2000 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover Maryland.

The victim, who was 17 years old at the time the report was initiated, was later interviewed at the Anne Arundel County Child Advocacy Center on September 17, 2021. During the interview, the victim disclosed being sexually abused by the suspect, who was identified as a 42-year-old-male of West Friendship, Maryland. The victim advised that the sexual abuse started when the victim was 14 years of age.

The Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit, along with members from the Department of Social Services, coordinated further investigation to obtain potential evidence and conduct additional witness interviews. Upon the conclusion of this investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging the suspect with multiple crimes associated with the sex abuse of a minor. On August 16, 2022, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

As this is still an active and ongoing investigation, the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this or other incidents involving the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB