Snowden, Birney, South, Callahan, Sussman and Blumenthal Headed to Hall of Fme

| August 11, 2022, 01:48 PM


The Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 Class of Inductees to the Business Hall of Fame and the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award.  The induction ceremony and dinner will be held on November 10that the DoubleTree Hotel located in Annapolis. The Dinner and ceremony will bring together hundreds of the County’s most prominent business leaders, as the Chamber recognizes several individuals for their extensive achievements and commitment to the local community.

To be considered as an inductee into the Business Hall of Fame, an individual must have made significant contributions to the community and exemplied the meaning for corporate citizenship. This year’s Hall of Fame Inductees are well-known, recognized, and respected community business leaders who have made distinctive achievements in leading an Anne Arundel County organization or business, while also giving back to the community at large. The following are members of the Class of 2022:

  • Arthur “Lex” Birney: Chief Executive Officer, The Brick Companies
  • Jerry South: CEO and Entrepreneur
  • Vicki Callahan: Chief Executive Officer, Opportunities Builders Inc.
  • Frederick Sussman: Attorney, Council Baradel
  • Harry Blumenthal: Attorney

Birney, South, Callahan, and Sussman are graduates of either the Flagship or Executive leadership programs at Leadership Anne Arundel.

In addition, the Chamber will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Carl Snowden, who is a leading champion of civil rights and a recognized political and community leader.  The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the betterment of Anne Arundel County through their career as a business leader, volunteer and advocate.

