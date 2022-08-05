Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
Shovels & Rope! Avalon Theatre! August 24th! Be There!

August 05, 2022, 01:50 PM

Photo: Leslie Ryan-McKellar

Acclaimed rock duo Shovels & Rope has announced a fall tour in support of their critically acclaimed new album Manticore. The tour will begin in Tomball, TX, on October 13th and will see the Charleston, SC-based couple performing throughout the Southwest, West Coast, and Midwest before heading to the Southeast to wrap things up in Athens, GA, on November 10th. Stops include Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Bozeman, New Orleans, and Birmingham.  However, before that, Shovels & Rope is on a summer tour that takes them to Europe for two weeks, then back to North America, including Easton’s Avalon Theatre, on Wednesday, August 24th!

Manticore is the most personal and revealing album from Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent to date. Following its February release, the album received high praise from the press, including The Associated Press, Rolling Stone Country, Relix, No Depression, Atwood Magazine, Magnet, American Songwriter, Glide, The Boot and much more. Shovels & Rope was also featured in NPR’s Here & Now segment.

Last month, the award-winning band released the lighthearted video for their song “The Show,” which featured the duo in a choreographed dance routine to both the surprise and delight of their fans.

So, how do you see them?

