Rodney Barnes and One Annapolis toHost Backpack Giveaway

The Office of Mayor Gavin Buckley and producer/screenwriter/author Rodney Barnes are partnering to sponsor the “One Annapolis Big Good Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway.” The giveaway event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis.

At the event, elementary school students are invited to pick up a free backpack that will be filled with school supplies for the upcoming academic year. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will also enjoy free food and beverages, music, youth activities, resources vendors and more.

The event is hosted by award-winning TV producer, writer, and author Rodney Barnes. In June, Barnes was awarded the Key to the City by Mayor Buckley at a ceremony at Maryland Hall. Barnes was born and raised in Eastport, and is a proud product of Anne Arundel County Public Schools. He made his name professionally in TV and film in Hollywood, as well as comic books and graphic novels. His most recent production is HBO’s “Winning Time.”

“Rodney Barnes has met with tremendous success in his professional career,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “But he never forgot where he came from. We are excited to partner with him on a school supplies giveaway that will help young people in our community. I can’t wait to see everyone at the event!”

The giveaway event will provide 500 elementary school children with backpacks and school supplies for the 2022-23 school year. Children’s activities will include bike safety training, an e-sports competition, a drone racing contest, a double dutch contest, face painting, and sport skills training.

In order to make the event as successful as possible, the Mayor’s Office is seeking donations of additional backpacks and school supplies. Donation collections will begin on August 1, 2022 and will conclude August 23, 2022. Drop off locations will be: City Hall (160 Duke of Gloucester), Pip Moyer Recreation Center (273 Hilltop Lane), and the Stanton Community Center (100 West Washington Street). All locations are in the City of Annapolis.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Adetola Ajayi at 410-972-6257 or email at [email protected]

