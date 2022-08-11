Registration Now Open for 9/11 Heroes Run on September 18th

The 2022 Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run is scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Participants can register at: 911heroesrun.org/annapolis.

This year’s Run commemorates the 15th Killed in Action (KIA) Anniversary of Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion (USNA Class of 2004) and Major Doug Zembiec (“The Lion of Fallujah” USNA Class of 1995), and the 10th KIA Anniversary of Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Patrick D. Feeks.

“This year we will be honoring three heroes with special ties to Annapolis. Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion and Marine Major Doug Zembiec were two decorated wrestlers who attended the Naval Academy a decade apart. They were killed in action within two weeks of each other and are buried a few rows apart at Arlington National Cemetery,” said Race Director Natanya Levioff.

“Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Patrick D. Feeks was assigned to SEAL Team 3 out of Coronado. Patrick had done several previous tours of duty in Iraq but was killed during his first tour in Southern Afghanistan when the Black Hawk helicopter when he was in was shot down by enemy fire.”

Levioff noted that Feeks was from Edgewater and there is a special plaque honoring him on Rowe Boulevard. Feeks also served on the same SEAL Team as LT Brendan Looney, Travis Manion’s Naval Academy roommate, who was killed in action in 2010.

KIA Dates: Manion (April 29, 2007); Zembiec (May 11, 2007); Feeks (August 16, 2012)

Hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run includes a 5K and 1M Family Fun Run along with a 5K GORUCK division that unites the community in remembering the sacrifices of the heroes of the September 11th attacks and in the wars since. Proceeds support TMF programs that empower veterans and families of the fallen to develop character in future generations and create thriving communities.

Levioff underscored that the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run would not be possible without the continued annual support of the local business community. The Presenting Local sponsor partners for this year’s run are USAA, Annapolis Cars, and Theresa Boeckmann, Realtor with Northrop Realty Annapolis. Additional partners include the Naval Academy Athletic Association, Serving Those Who Serve, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, Fleet Feet Annapolis, Penske Truck Rental, Megan Evans Photography, and FESCO and Spine & Sport Annapolis.

