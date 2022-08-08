Ray Crosby Named “Influential Marylander” by The Daily Record

For the third time, The Daily Record has named Raymond Crosby, President, and CEO of Crosby Marketing Communications, as an “Influential Marylander.” He is one of 53 Marylanders recognized this year by the publication’s editors for outstanding accomplishments in their professions and leadership in their communities.

Honored in the Communications category, Crosby also joins the Daily Record’s “Circle of Influence,” an elite group of leaders who have received the award three times. The Daily Record has conducted the Influential Marylanders program since 2007 to recognize those who have made significant impacts in their field and continue to be leaders in the state.

“It’s an honor to be chosen again by The Daily Record to be among this elite group of business and civic leaders,” said Crosby. “I’m extremely proud to lead a talented team of marketing professionals who are deeply committed to our clients’ success and giving back to our community.”

“The 2022 Influential Marylanders are, quite simply, inspirational,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “Their hard work and dedication to their fields have changed the landscape of Maryland through their extraordinary efforts. They make a difference in communities throughout the state every day.”

Raymond Crosby leads a rapidly growing marketing communications firm that continues to thrive after nearly 50 years. His approach to business is embodied in the company’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ — seeking out clients that work for the greater good of individuals, communities, and the nation. He also ensures that the company’s mission is put into practice through staff volunteer programs and more than $300,000 in annual charitable donations. Additionally, Crosby serves on the Council of Governors for the Mid-Atlantic Region of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As).

