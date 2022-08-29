Pops In The Park Returns to Quiet Waters Park on September 4th

The ASO is ready to make some noise at Quiet Waters Park for their annual Pops in the Park concert! The orchestra is ready to kick off their 2022-2023 season in style on Labor Day weekend. This free concert is presented in association with the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks.

Sunday, September 4th, 2022 at 5:30 PM

(Rain date is Monday, September 5th, 2022 at 5:30 PM)

FREE Tickets Available – Get yours online to RSVP for prizes at the concert OR just show up!

Come early, as space is limited!

Concert goers are encouraged to use the abundant open space of the park to spread out and continue to practice safe distancing. Picnics, chairs, blankets, well-behaved animals, and strollers are welcome. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted. Concessions are available.

