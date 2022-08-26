Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
Police Investigating Second Fatal Pedestrian Crash In As Many Days

| August 26, 2022, 11:38 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. This is the second fatal pedestrian crash in the past two days. On Wednesday, two people were struck, one fatally.

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 8:50 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to southbound Ritchie Highway at Arnold Road for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of Ritchie Highway against the traffic signal. The pedestrian was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing and walking from east to west from the median when he was struck in the right lane by a 2016 Ford Focus.

The pedestrian, identified as Gerome Cannon, 54, of no fixed address, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The driver of the Ford, a 29-year-old from Annapolis,  remained at the scene and later complained of minor back and neck pain. His family members arrived on the scene and transported him to Anne Arundel Medical Center for further treatment.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine his exact cause of death.

