Police Investigating Glen Burnie Homicide, Person of Interest in Custody

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the County’s 9th homicide and they currently have a person of interest in custody.

On August 26, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the rear of 604 Crain Highway for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male victim, later identified as Darius Davon Matthews, 29, of Glen Burnie, suffering from a gunshot wound. Mr. Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire department personnel.

During the course of their investigation, detectives were able to identify a person of interest who was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Evidence recovered from the scene indicates this was a targeted incident. There are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing threat to the public.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Additionally, individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB