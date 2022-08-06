Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
Police Arrest 66-Year-Old Man in Racially Motivated Vandalism Against Gambrills Church

| August 06, 2022, 12:42 PM

On August 3, 2022, at approximately 9:15 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of vandalism at the Kingdom Celebration Center located at 952 Annapolis Road in Gambrills.

This location was the target of past incidents of the same/similar nature.

The victim indicated that they found an offensive message inscribed onto the door of the church.

With the assistance of a surveillance camera, officers developed a description of the suspect, subsequently identified the suspect, and obtained an arrest warrant.

On August 5, 2022, at about 8:15 pm, officers responded to the area of Annapolis Road and Burns Crossing Road in Gambrills for citizen’s request to check on a subject. Officers canvassed the area, located the individual who was also identified as the suspect in the vandalism incident and took him into custody. The suspect, a 66-year-old man with no fixed address,  was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property and three counts related to destruction, harassment and targeting a group/organization based on their RRESOD (race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability) status for the incident reported on August 3, 2022.

After the hearing, the Anne Arundel County District Court Commissioner released the suspect on his own recognizance.

The suspect was not charged in the initial case of vandalism to the Church on July 11, 2022 which is still open and remains under investigation.

