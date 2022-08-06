Pocket Yacht Becomes Dealer for New Boat Brand SOLARA

Pocket Yacht Company becomes the dealer for the all-new boat brand, Solara. Solara is the new brand of boats from the manufacturer Fluid Motion, the builder of Ranger Tugs and Cutwater Boats.

The Solara model line-up features several trailerable sport, cruising, and fishing designs that feature innovative, versatile layouts. Whether out for a cruise, chasing the bite, or playing in the sunshine, every new Solara delivers comfort, efficiency, and quality. Loaded with features that other brands charge extra for, Solara is defining the new standard.

“We are proud to represent the all-new Solara brand at our Maryland and North Carolina stores,” says Mark Schulstad, owner of Pocket Yacht Company. “The flagship Solara S-310 CW is a boat our clientele will be very excited about.”

“Solara is our new luxury adventure line of boats that are fast, fun, and ready for action. These new boats are turn-key, so owners can start having fun the moment their boat hits the water,” says John Livingston, President of Solara Boats.

Solara is a new brand of luxury adventure boats designed to be fun, fast, and versatile. Each vessel is handcrafted in Washington, USA, and packed with standard features not typically found on other vessels in this category. Solara brings style and value to boaters that want to cruise, fish, entertain, or participate in watersports. From Fluid Motion, the builder of Ranger Tugs and Cutwater Boats, Solara is founded upon the same dedication to quality and customer service that its sister brands are known for. This new line of trailerable boats includes models from 25’ to 32’www.solaraboats.com

