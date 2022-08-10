Pittman to Navy: Anne Arundel County Wants to Lease Greenbury Point

In the ongoing saga of Greenbury Point, the latest development is that Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman wants to enter into a long-term lease with the Navy to operate the park as a conservation area managed by the County’s Recreation and Parks Department.

The County Executive sent a letter to CAPT Homer Denius, the Commanding Officer of Naval Support Annapolis.

In the letter, Pittman says that the county has the funding to do it and will extend the natural and paved trails and consider water access improvements, including designated fishing spots, observation overlooks, and paddle craft launch sites.

While he does not address any of the Navy’s current uses of the property–firing range, housing, etc., he says he has the support of local conservation groups and both State and Congressional delegations for the project.

For those unfamiliar with the issue at hand, the Naval Academy Golf Association has sent a letter to the Navy for consideration to construct a second golf course. The proposal is far from a done deal and is working its way up the chain of command.

The best coverage of the issue and the intricacies involved is on Annapolis Creative. Donna Cole has done extensive legwork and investigation and paints a very fair picture. (Scroll to the bottom for all of her previous articles)

Below (and here) is the County Executive’s letter proposing the long-term lease.

