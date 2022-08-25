Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
Pedestrian Dead, Another Injured in Glen Burnie Crash

| August 24, 2022, 08:22 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a crash in Glen Burnie that killed one pedestrian and injured another.

The Anne Arundel County police responded to the scene at about 6:45 pm on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, to the 700 block of Aquahart Road.

Officers found that two pedestrians had been hit by a vehicle. One was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the other was taken to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

Details are still forthcoming, and this story will be updated.

